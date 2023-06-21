As of Tuesday, Skillz Inc.’s (NYSE:SKLZ) stock closed at $0.60, down from $0.70 the previous day. While Skillz Inc. has underperformed by -14.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKLZ fell by -54.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.18 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.67% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) to Sell.

Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Skillz Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -88.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SKLZ is recording 6.64M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.05%, with a loss of -2.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Skillz Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SKLZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SKLZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SKLZ has decreased by -2.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,913,268 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.32 million, following the sale of -436,035 additional shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in SKLZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,035,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,596,988.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,799,292 position in SKLZ. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.84 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.69%, now holding 10.05 million shares worth $4.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its SKLZ holdings by 2,996.18% and now holds 6.82 million SKLZ shares valued at $3.19 million with the added 6.6 million shares during the period. SKLZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.30% at present.