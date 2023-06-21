Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) closed Tuesday at $3.42 per share, up from $3.29 a day earlier. While Performant Financial Corporation has overperformed by 3.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PFMT rose by 39.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.97 to $1.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.06% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2022, Lake Street started tracking Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Performant Financial Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PFMT is recording an average volume of 144.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.45%, with a gain of 19.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PFMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Performant Financial Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PFMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PFMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Prescott Group Capital Management’s position in PFMT has increased by 0.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,793,291 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.59 million, following the purchase of 30,000 additional shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in PFMT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 823,419 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,210,699.

During the first quarter, Cooper Creek Partners Management added a 1,012,342 position in PFMT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.85%, now holding 3.16 million shares worth $7.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Punch & Associates Investment Man increased its PFMT holdings by 8.26% and now holds 2.56 million PFMT shares valued at $6.09 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. PFMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.50% at present.