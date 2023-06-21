A share of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) closed at $36.82 per share on Tuesday, down from $39.65 day before. While Peakstone Realty Trust has underperformed by -7.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On June 13, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) recommending Underperform.

Analysis of Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST)

It’s important to note that PKST shareholders are currently getting $0.90 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Peakstone Realty Trust’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PKST is registering an average volume of 501.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.33%, with a gain of 19.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.50, showing decline from the present price of $36.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PKST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PKST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PKST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 10,478 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.25 million, following the purchase of 10,478 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,956.

At the end of the first quarter, Kovack Advisors, Inc. decreased its PKST holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 PKST shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 42248.0 shares during the period.