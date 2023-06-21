A share of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) closed at $0.89 per share on Tuesday, down from $1.04 day before. While PaxMedica Inc. has underperformed by -14.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

PaxMedica Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PXMD is registering an average volume of 742.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.78%, with a loss of -33.08% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze PaxMedica Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PXMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PXMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 54,959 shares of the stock, with a value of $73645.0, following the purchase of 54,959 additional shares during the last quarter.

PXMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.50% at present.