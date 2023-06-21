A share of Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) closed at $1.09 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.04 day before. While Latch Inc. has overperformed by 4.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTCH fell by -14.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.48 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.66% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) to Underperform.

Analysis of Latch Inc. (LTCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 106.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LTCH is registering an average volume of 581.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.72%, with a loss of -8.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latch Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTCH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTCH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LTCH has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,743,633 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.74 million, following the sale of -1,295 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LTCH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.73%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its LTCH holdings by 6.84% and now holds 1.97 million LTCH shares valued at $1.97 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. LTCH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.05% at present.