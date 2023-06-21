In Tuesday’s session, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) marked $4.66 per share, down from $4.81 in the previous session. While Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has underperformed by -3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCUL rose by 35.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.96 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.83% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 21, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -226.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OCUL has an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.45%, with a loss of -28.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCUL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCUL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Opaleye Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OCUL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.51%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 30,900 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,105,900.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -22,683 position in OCUL. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 62619.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.63%, now holding 3.9 million shares worth $24.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its OCUL holdings by 3.27% and now holds 1.91 million OCUL shares valued at $12.25 million with the added 60667.0 shares during the period. OCUL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.