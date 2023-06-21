CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) marked $4.41 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.88. While CleanSpark Inc. has overperformed by 13.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLSK fell by -0.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.84 to $1.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.82% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 09, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CleanSpark Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.72M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CLSK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.53%, with a gain of 17.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLSK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CleanSpark Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLSK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLSK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CLSK has increased by 31.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,587,990 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.68 million, following the purchase of 1,104,310 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CLSK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 95.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,063,884 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,217,944.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,278,414 position in CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC purchased an additional 3.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31,612.91%, now holding 3.2 million shares worth $13.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CLSK holdings by 50.54% and now holds 2.48 million CLSK shares valued at $10.63 million with the added 0.83 million shares during the period. CLSK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.50% at present.