As of Tuesday, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTCF) stock closed at $0.58, down from $0.62 the previous day. While Tattooed Chef Inc. has underperformed by -6.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTCF fell by -90.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.43 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.60% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, Cowen Downgraded Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) to Market Perform.

Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tattooed Chef Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TTCF is recording 1.12M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.25%, with a loss of -3.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.40, showing growth from the present price of $0.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTCF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tattooed Chef Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTCF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTCF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTCF has decreased by -10.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,705,576 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.48 million, following the sale of -305,903 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TTCF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 38,243 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,610,424.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 73,069 position in TTCF. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.38%, now holding 1.02 million shares worth $0.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, BofA Securities, Inc. decreased its TTCF holdings by -70.70% and now holds 0.62 million TTCF shares valued at $0.34 million with the lessened -1.5 million shares during the period. TTCF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.20% at present.