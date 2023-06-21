A share of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) closed at $1.35 per share on Tuesday, down from $1.40 day before. While Mereo BioPharma Group plc has underperformed by -3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MREO rose by 68.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.85 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.46% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) recommending Overweight.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MREO is registering an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.44%, with a gain of 8.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MREO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mereo BioPharma Group plc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MREO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MREO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rubric Capital Management LP’s position in MREO has increased by 12.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,616,120 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.73 million, following the purchase of 1,250,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its MREO holdings by 91.07% and now holds 2.51 million MREO shares valued at $2.53 million with the added 1.19 million shares during the period. MREO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.68% at present.