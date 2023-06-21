A share of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) closed at $14.52 per share on Tuesday, down from $15.30 day before. While EHang Holdings Limited has underperformed by -5.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EH rose by 63.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.84 to $3.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.43% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 282.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

EHang Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -224.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EH is registering an average volume of 664.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.41%, with a gain of 22.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.15, showing decline from the present price of $14.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EHang Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Axim Wealth Management LLC’s position in EH has increased by 20.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,044,629 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.48 million, following the purchase of 513,930 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -18,656 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,061,537.

During the first quarter, Carmignac Gestion SA added a 386,231 position in EH. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 53120.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.32%, now holding 0.59 million shares worth $5.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its EH holdings by 64.89% and now holds 0.51 million EH shares valued at $5.12 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. EH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.30% at present.