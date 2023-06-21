In Tuesday’s session, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) marked $12.18 per share, down from $12.86 in the previous session. While Beyond Meat Inc. has underperformed by -5.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYND fell by -49.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.59 to $9.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.51% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) recommending Market Perform.

Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 200.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BYND has an average volume of 2.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.07%, with a loss of -1.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.67, showing decline from the present price of $12.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Meat Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BYND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BYND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BYND has increased by 0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,906,852 shares of the stock, with a value of $59.95 million, following the purchase of 41,987 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BYND during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -79,139 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,606,963.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -277 position in BYND. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 51927.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.66%, now holding 1.17 million shares worth $11.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its BYND holdings by -36.98% and now holds 0.65 million BYND shares valued at $6.63 million with the lessened -0.38 million shares during the period. BYND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.20% at present.