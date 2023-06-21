Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) closed Tuesday at $16.05 per share, down from $16.67 a day earlier. While Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFRM fell by -4.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.97 to $8.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.56% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) recommending Sell.

Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AFRM is recording an average volume of 16.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.72%, with a loss of -12.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.60, showing decline from the present price of $16.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affirm Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFRM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFRM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in AFRM has increased by 13.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,347,142 shares of the stock, with a value of $361.8 million, following the purchase of 2,849,175 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in AFRM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.12%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,648,402 additional shares for a total stake of worth $312.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,009,573.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -233,475 position in AFRM. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.89%, now holding 18.88 million shares worth $280.54 million. AFRM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.60% at present.