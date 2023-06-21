As of Tuesday, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TERN) stock closed at $11.74, up from $10.92 the previous day. While Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 7.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TERN rose by 545.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.04 to $1.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.45% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 07, 2023, Jefferies started tracking Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

One of the most important indicators of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 24.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TERN is recording 503.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.47%, with a loss of -2.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.29, showing growth from the present price of $11.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TERN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TERN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TERN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TERN has decreased by -3.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,378,641 shares of the stock, with a value of $78.29 million, following the sale of -263,223 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,448,275.

During the first quarter, Deerfield Management Co. LP added a 791,866 position in TERN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.63%, now holding 2.47 million shares worth $26.2 million. TERN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.20% at present.