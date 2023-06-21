FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)’s stock is trading at $0.43 at the moment marking a rise of 37.48% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -96.12% less than their 52-week high of $11.00, and 85.40% over their 52-week low of $0.23. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.75% below the high and +60.65% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FOXO’s SMA-200 is $1.0319.

Further, it is important to consider FOXO stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 18.43.

How does FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 44.31% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 21.67% of its stock and 38.91% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holding total of 0.19 million shares that make 0.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 80895.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.19 million shares of FOXO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.69%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 79529.0.

An overview of FOXO Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) traded 811,892 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3327 and price change of +0.1625. With the moving average of $0.3961 and a price change of +0.1175, about 1,371,919 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FOXO’s 100-day average volume is 2,259,115 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5076 and a price change of -0.0425.