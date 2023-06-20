As of Friday, WSFS Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WSFS) stock closed at $38.41, down from $39.26 the previous day. While WSFS Financial Corporation has underperformed by -2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WSFS fell by -5.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.77 to $29.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.30% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

Investors in WSFS Financial Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of WSFS Financial Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WSFS is recording 307.16K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a loss of -1.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.50, showing growth from the present price of $38.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WSFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WSFS Financial Corporation Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) based in the USA. When comparing WSFS Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1540.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WSFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WSFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WSFS has increased by 1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,546,968 shares of the stock, with a value of $285.81 million, following the purchase of 132,085 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WSFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.71%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 49,558 additional shares for a total stake of worth $234.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,002,762.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -28,287 position in WSFS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.58%, now holding 2.93 million shares worth $97.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its WSFS holdings by -15.47% and now holds 2.51 million WSFS shares valued at $83.81 million with the lessened -0.46 million shares during the period. WSFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.