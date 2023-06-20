In Friday’s session, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) marked $0.51 per share, up from $0.50 in the previous session. While Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEDU fell by -60.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.92 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.83% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VEDU has an average volume of 499.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.84%, with a gain of 17.08% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VEDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VEDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Two Sigma Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in VEDU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.21%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -257 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5119.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,375.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -10,000 position in VEDU. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 156.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its VEDU holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 VEDU shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 19984.0 shares during the period. VEDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.