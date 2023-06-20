In Friday’s session, Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) marked $31.13 per share, up from $30.70 in the previous session. While Kornit Digital Ltd. has overperformed by 1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRNT fell by -12.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.53 to $16.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.55% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 16, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) to Equal Weight.

Analysis of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KRNT has an average volume of 370.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a gain of 12.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.83, showing decline from the present price of $31.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kornit Digital Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Artisan Partners LP’s position in KRNT has decreased by -3.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,248,131 shares of the stock, with a value of $95.37 million, following the sale of -148,824 additional shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in KRNT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -10,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $92.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,135,259.

During the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L subtracted a -12,392 position in KRNT. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional -1.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.48%, now holding 3.4 million shares worth $76.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Capital Management, Inc. increased its KRNT holdings by 5.49% and now holds 2.19 million KRNT shares valued at $49.2 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. KRNT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.80% at present.