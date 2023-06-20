As of Friday, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (NASDAQ:SBCF) stock closed at $22.84, down from $23.20 the previous day. While Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has underperformed by -1.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBCF fell by -29.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.92 to $17.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.92% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Hovde Group Upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) to Outperform.

Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Investors in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 102.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SBCF is recording 886.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a loss of -2.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.50, showing growth from the present price of $22.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBCF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) based in the USA. When comparing Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -56.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBCF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBCF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SBCF has increased by 24.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,392,548 shares of the stock, with a value of $235.6 million, following the purchase of 2,268,705 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SBCF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 794,244 additional shares for a total stake of worth $119.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,767,534.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,166,376 position in SBCF. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -1.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.15%, now holding 3.15 million shares worth $65.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its SBCF holdings by 8.01% and now holds 2.84 million SBCF shares valued at $58.65 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. SBCF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.