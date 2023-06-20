A share of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) closed at $62.34 per share on Friday, down from $62.89 day before. While Piedmont Lithium Inc. has underperformed by -0.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLL rose by 22.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.78 to $32.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.65% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, Macquarie started tracking Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PLL is registering an average volume of 358.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.73%, with a gain of 2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $115.75, showing growth from the present price of $62.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Piedmont Lithium Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in PLL has increased by 13.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,637,558 shares of the stock, with a value of $89.69 million, following the purchase of 191,949 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PLL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 787 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,112,633.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 18,591 position in PLL. Van Eck Associates Corp. purchased an additional 12853.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.00%, now holding 0.66 million shares worth $35.99 million. PLL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.70% at present.