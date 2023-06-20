The share price of Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) fell to $56.11 per share on Friday from $56.49. While Palomar Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLMR fell by -7.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $95.20 to $43.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.73% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 16, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) to Outperform.

Analysis of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLMR is recording an average volume of 141.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a loss of -4.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.67, showing growth from the present price of $56.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palomar Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Property & Casualty sector, Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) is based in the USA. When comparing Palomar Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PLMR has decreased by -1.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,580,562 shares of the stock, with a value of $195.71 million, following the sale of -57,810 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PLMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 37,877 additional shares for a total stake of worth $122.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,249,164.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 22,175 position in PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB sold an additional 13563.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.10%, now holding 1.21 million shares worth $66.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, St. Denis J. Villere & Co. LLC increased its PLMR holdings by 2.66% and now holds 1.05 million PLMR shares valued at $57.21 million with the added 27106.0 shares during the period. PLMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.80% at present.