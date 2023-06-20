As of Friday, MacroGenics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock closed at $6.12, up from $6.01 the previous day. While MacroGenics Inc. has overperformed by 1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGNX rose by 160.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.90 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.31% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 17, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) to Neutral.

Analysis of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MacroGenics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MGNX is recording 494.11K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a gain of 10.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.38, showing growth from the present price of $6.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MacroGenics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MGNX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MGNX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bellevue Asset Management AG’s position in MGNX has increased by 7.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,609,913 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.88 million, following the purchase of 630,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in MGNX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.17%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -132,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,960,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -103,651 position in MGNX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 24035.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.55%, now holding 4.42 million shares worth $20.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme increased its MGNX holdings by 1.27% and now holds 2.91 million MGNX shares valued at $13.61 million with the added 36677.0 shares during the period. MGNX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.50% at present.