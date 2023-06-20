As of Friday, Leju Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:LEJU) stock closed at $3.73, down from $3.83 the previous day. While Leju Holdings Limited has underperformed by -2.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEJU rose by 29.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.84 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 130.10% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 23, 2017, JP Morgan Downgraded Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) to Underweight.

Analysis of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Leju Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LEJU is recording 536.37K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 56.69%, with a gain of 110.73% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Leju Holdings Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEJU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEJU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in LEJU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -23.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 62,699.

LEJU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.50% at present.