As of Friday, First Merchants Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FRME) stock closed at $28.75, down from $28.81 the previous day. While First Merchants Corporation has underperformed by -0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRME fell by -23.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.04 to $24.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.54% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) to Outperform.

Analysis of First Merchants Corporation (FRME)

Investors in First Merchants Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 88.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of First Merchants Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FRME is recording 261.48K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a loss of -0.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.17, showing growth from the present price of $28.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Merchants Corporation Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by First Merchants Corporation (FRME) based in the USA. When comparing First Merchants Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRME has increased by 0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,324,729 shares of the stock, with a value of $167.29 million, following the purchase of 4,829 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FRME during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 63,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $98.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,738,260.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC added a 242,260 position in FRME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.62%, now holding 2.95 million shares worth $78.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cardinal Capital Management LLC decreased its FRME holdings by -7.08% and now holds 2.13 million FRME shares valued at $56.45 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. FRME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.20% at present.