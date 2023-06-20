As of Friday, ACM Research Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock closed at $11.64, up from $11.42 the previous day. While ACM Research Inc. has overperformed by 1.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACMR fell by -19.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.24 to $5.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.56% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) to Overweight.

Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ACM Research Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ACMR is recording 538.43K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a gain of 8.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.61, showing growth from the present price of $11.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACM Research Inc. Shares?

The Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market is dominated by ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) based in the USA. When comparing ACM Research Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 211.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACMR has increased by 0.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,876,564 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.08 million, following the purchase of 1,906 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ACMR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -122,930 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,706,210.

During the first quarter, Bank of America, NA subtracted a -2,082 position in ACMR. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. sold an additional 582.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.03%, now holding 1.76 million shares worth $17.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its ACMR holdings by -27.58% and now holds 1.34 million ACMR shares valued at $13.5 million with the lessened -0.51 million shares during the period. ACMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.70% at present.