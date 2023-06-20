Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) marked $22.62 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $22.44. While Core Laboratories Inc. has overperformed by 0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLB rose by 0.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.80 to $13.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.46% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) to Underperform.

Analysis of Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB)

CLB currently pays a dividend of $0.04 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 416.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CLB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a loss of -9.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.81, showing growth from the present price of $22.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ariel Investments LLC’s position in CLB has decreased by -2.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,509,228 shares of the stock, with a value of $207.97 million, following the sale of -193,894 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CLB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,241 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,216,637.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -123,124 position in CLB. EARNEST Partners LLC sold an additional 9626.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.27%, now holding 3.56 million shares worth $77.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Weatherbie Capital LLC decreased its CLB holdings by -7.77% and now holds 3.43 million CLB shares valued at $75.03 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period.