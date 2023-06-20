As of Friday, I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock closed at $3.06, down from $3.08 the previous day. While I-Mab has underperformed by -0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMAB fell by -68.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.76 to $2.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.02% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 09, 2021, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) recommending Buy.

Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

One of the most important indicators of I-Mab’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMAB is recording 347.80K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a loss of -2.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze I-Mab Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HHLR Advisors Ltd.’s position in IMAB has decreased by -3.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,954,442 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.56 million, following the sale of -228,408 additional shares during the last quarter. GIC Pte Ltd. made another increased to its shares in IMAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 564,653 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,274,436.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -6,671 position in IMAB. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 3055.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.18%, now holding 1.74 million shares worth $5.41 million. IMAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.80% at present.