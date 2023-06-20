In Friday’s session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) marked $1.11 per share, down from $1.12 in the previous session. While Tritium DCFC Limited has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DCFC fell by -82.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.23 to $0.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.39% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) to Neutral.

Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DCFC has an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DCFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tritium DCFC Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DCFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DCFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in DCFC has decreased by -56.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,316,061 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.85 million, following the sale of -4,358,346 additional shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in DCFC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 530.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,124,683 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,336,781.

At the end of the first quarter, FNY Capital Management LP increased its DCFC holdings by 40.88% and now holds 0.83 million DCFC shares valued at $0.96 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.40% at present.