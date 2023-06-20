As of Friday, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:SPRU) stock closed at $0.81, up from $0.81 the previous day. While Spruce Power Holding Corporation has overperformed by 0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPRU fell by -35.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.55 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.47% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 277.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPRU is recording 457.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.40%, with a loss of -3.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Spruce Power Holding Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPRU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPRU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SPRU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 44,729 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,681,500.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 135,547 position in SPRU. J. Goldman & Co. LP purchased an additional 0.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 48.17%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $1.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SPRU holdings by 0.42% and now holds 1.97 million SPRU shares valued at $1.48 million with the added 8234.0 shares during the period. SPRU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.20% at present.