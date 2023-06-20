Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) marked $26.15 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $26.67. While Merus N.V. has underperformed by -1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRUS rose by 32.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.81 to $12.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.13% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Merus N.V. (MRUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Merus N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 463.88K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MRUS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.03%, with a gain of 10.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.70, showing growth from the present price of $26.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Merus N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MRUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MRUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in MRUS has decreased by -14.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,137,245 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.14 million, following the sale of -553,107 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,978,420.

During the first quarter, Commodore Capital LP added a 217,433 position in MRUS. Federated Global Investment Manag sold an additional -1.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -32.76%, now holding 2.64 million shares worth $57.31 million. MRUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.80% at present.