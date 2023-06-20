As of Friday, Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DCOM) stock closed at $18.48, down from $18.55 the previous day. While Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DCOM fell by -37.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.51 to $15.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.90% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)

Investors in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DCOM is recording 226.82K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a loss of -0.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.60, showing growth from the present price of $18.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DCOM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dime Community Bancshares Inc. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) based in the USA. When comparing Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DCOM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DCOM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DCOM has decreased by -1.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,899,723 shares of the stock, with a value of $79.38 million, following the sale of -83,681 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in DCOM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 58,228 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,626,037.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme subtracted a -170,832 position in DCOM. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.52%, now holding 2.32 million shares worth $37.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Basswood Capital Management LLC decreased its DCOM holdings by -9.55% and now holds 2.03 million DCOM shares valued at $32.89 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. DCOM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.60% at present.