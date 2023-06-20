Within its last year performance, CIO fell by -51.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.10 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.67% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) to Sector Perform.

Analysis of City Office REIT Inc. (CIO)

Investors in City Office REIT Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of City Office REIT Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CIO is recording 578.92K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a gain of 2.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.30, showing growth from the present price of $5.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze City Office REIT Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CIO has decreased by -2.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,923,588 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.77 million, following the sale of -114,422 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -80,241 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,871,697.

During the first quarter, LSV Asset Management subtracted a -6,300 position in CIO. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. sold an additional 30427.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.74%, now holding 1.71 million shares worth $7.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its CIO holdings by 16.18% and now holds 1.6 million CIO shares valued at $7.26 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. CIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.90% at present.