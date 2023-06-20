Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) marked $51.88 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $51.48. While Community Bank System Inc. has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBU fell by -17.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.86 to $44.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.52% in the last 200 days.

On June 06, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) to Outperform.

Analysis of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

CBU currently pays a dividend of $1.76 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 389.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CBU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a loss of -4.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.00, showing growth from the present price of $51.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Community Bank System Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Community Bank System Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -87.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CBU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CBU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CBU has increased by 0.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,424,524 shares of the stock, with a value of $367.07 million, following the purchase of 19,456 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CBU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,720 additional shares for a total stake of worth $324.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,566,912.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 470,564 position in CBU. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.44%, now holding 2.67 million shares worth $132.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CBU holdings by 2.68% and now holds 1.24 million CBU shares valued at $61.07 million with the added 32218.0 shares during the period. CBU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.30% at present.