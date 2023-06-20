The share price of Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) fell to $24.68 per share on Friday from $24.83. While Caleres Inc. has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAL fell by -11.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.13 to $16.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.72% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) to Neutral.

Analysis of Caleres Inc. (CAL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CAL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Caleres Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CAL is recording an average volume of 561.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.03%, with a gain of 3.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.50, showing growth from the present price of $24.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caleres Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Retail sector, Caleres Inc. (CAL) is based in the USA. When comparing Caleres Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -28.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CAL has decreased by -4.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,390,608 shares of the stock, with a value of $93.04 million, following the sale of -237,990 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in CAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 75.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,854,745 additional shares for a total stake of worth $74.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,319,243.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -240,444 position in CAL. Principal Global Investors LLC purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.50%, now holding 2.7 million shares worth $46.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CAL holdings by 4.83% and now holds 1.85 million CAL shares valued at $31.94 million with the added 85324.0 shares during the period. CAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.10% at present.