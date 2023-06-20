Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) closed Friday at $9.59 per share, up from $9.39 a day earlier. While Aris Water Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARIS fell by -50.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.58 to $6.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.79% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) to Equal Weight.

Analysis of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

The current dividend for ARIS investors is set at $0.36 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARIS is recording an average volume of 247.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.41%, with a gain of 4.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.44, showing growth from the present price of $9.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aris Water Solutions Inc. Shares?

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Regulated Water market. When comparing Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 211.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme’s position in ARIS has increased by 1.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,657,669 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.61 million, following the purchase of 42,727 additional shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ARIS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 76.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 920,918 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,126,074.

During the first quarter, DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc. added a 446,280 position in ARIS. Ranger Investment Management LP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.84%, now holding 1.35 million shares worth $12.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its ARIS holdings by 4.43% and now holds 1.35 million ARIS shares valued at $12.39 million with the added 57158.0 shares during the period. ARIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.60% at present.