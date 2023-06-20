Within its last year performance, TDUP fell by -29.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.72 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.84% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) to Neutral.

Analysis of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ThredUp Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TDUP is registering an average volume of 772.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.95%, with a gain of 0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.81, showing growth from the present price of $2.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ThredUp Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDUP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDUP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,790,622.

During the first quarter, Thrivent Asset Management LLC added a 583,045 position in TDUP. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.58%, now holding 4.69 million shares worth $9.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TDUP holdings by 5.87% and now holds 3.74 million TDUP shares valued at $7.74 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. TDUP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.60% at present.