A share of Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) closed at $21.72 per share on Friday, down from $21.98 day before. While Cryoport Inc. has underperformed by -1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYRX fell by -17.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.36 to $15.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.04% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) to Buy.

Analysis of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cryoport Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CYRX is registering an average volume of 366.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a gain of 5.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.22, showing growth from the present price of $21.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cryoport Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Capital Management LLC’s position in CYRX has increased by 7.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,489,089 shares of the stock, with a value of $137.87 million, following the purchase of 529,882 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CYRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 56,461 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,477,855.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -25,631 position in CYRX. Impax Asset Management Ltd. purchased an additional 38140.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.54%, now holding 2.52 million shares worth $46.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its CYRX holdings by -11.21% and now holds 2.41 million CYRX shares valued at $44.45 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. CYRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.