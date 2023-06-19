As of Friday, Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AZYO) stock closed at $2.79, up from $2.36 the previous day. While Aziyo Biologics Inc. has overperformed by 18.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZYO fell by -53.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.01 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.89% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 02, 2020, Truist started tracking Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 447.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AZYO is recording 302.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.75%, with a gain of 22.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZYO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aziyo Biologics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZYO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZYO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Birchview Capital LP’s position in AZYO has increased by 9.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,655,184 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.43 million, following the purchase of 140,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AZYO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,250 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 275,329.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 35,028 position in AZYO. Alyeska Investment Group LP sold an additional 35657.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.26%, now holding 0.21 million shares worth $0.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Prosight Management LP increased its AZYO holdings by 6.18% and now holds 0.2 million AZYO shares valued at $0.41 million with the added 11429.0 shares during the period. AZYO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.