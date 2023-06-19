Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) closed Friday at $4.21 per share, down from $4.44 a day earlier. While Cuentas Inc. has underperformed by -5.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUEN fell by -52.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.45 to $1.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.51% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -75.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cuentas Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -475.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CUEN is recording an average volume of 76.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.40%, with a loss of -9.66% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cuentas Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 82.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 121,009 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.59 million, following the purchase of 121,009 additional shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in CUEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 65.36%.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CUEN holdings by 163.64% and now holds 10585.0 CUEN shares valued at $51538.0 with the added 6570.0 shares during the period. CUEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.70% at present.