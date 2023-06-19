A share of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) closed at $8.65 per share on Friday, down from $8.80 day before. While TDCX Inc. has underperformed by -1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDCX fell by -5.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.38 to $6.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.69% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) to Neutral.

Analysis of TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TDCX Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TDCX is registering an average volume of 64.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.99%, with a loss of -4.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.04, showing growth from the present price of $8.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TDCX Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Business Services market, TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is based in the Singapore. When comparing TDCX Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ward Ferry Management Ltd.’s position in TDCX has decreased by -8.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,732,857 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.69 million, following the sale of -248,578 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Asset Management In made another increased to its shares in TDCX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 86.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 970,537 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,087,213.

At the end of the first quarter, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its TDCX holdings by 0.59% and now holds 1.62 million TDCX shares valued at $14.05 million with the added 9459.0 shares during the period. TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.40% at present.