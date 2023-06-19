A share of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) closed at $0.79 per share on Friday, down from $0.83 day before. While ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has underperformed by -4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TBLT fell by -78.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.59 to $0.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.73% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -120.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TBLT is registering an average volume of 321.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.16%, with a gain of 0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TBLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TBLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TBLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TBLT has increased by 116.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 183,720 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.15 million, following the purchase of 98,669 additional shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in TBLT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -53,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 181,400.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 33,744 position in TBLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 85843.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 564.72%, now holding 0.1 million shares worth $81543.0. At the end of the first quarter, GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its TBLT holdings by -10.16% and now holds 80031.0 TBLT shares valued at $64585.0 with the lessened 9052.0 shares during the period. TBLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.40% at present.