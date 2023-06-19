A share of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) closed at $1.56 per share on Friday, up from $1.54 day before. While Renren Inc. has overperformed by 1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RENN fell by -18.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.50 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.44% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2013, Oppenheimer Downgraded Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) to Perform.

Analysis of Renren Inc. (RENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RENN is registering an average volume of 39.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.42%, with a gain of 15.56% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Renren Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RENN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RENN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oasis Management’s position in RENN has decreased by -19.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,198,093 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.98 million, following the sale of -543,447 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 439,385 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 439,385.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 499 position in RENN. Ursa Fund Management LLC sold an additional -0.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -83.79%, now holding 0.12 million shares worth $0.11 million. RENN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.