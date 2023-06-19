In Friday’s session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) marked $0.38 per share, down from $0.39 in the previous session. While Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -2.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OTMO fell by -69.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.31 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.08% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OTMO has an average volume of 173.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.80%, with a loss of -0.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OTMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Otonomo Technologies Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OTMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OTMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cannell Capital LLC’s position in OTMO has increased by 273.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,838,968 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.34 million, following the purchase of 4,277,249 additional shares during the last quarter.

OTMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.80% at present.