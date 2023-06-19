In Friday’s session, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) marked $0.72 per share, up from $0.66 in the previous session. While Motus GI Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 8.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOTS fell by -86.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.30 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.83% in the last 200 days.

On January 25, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) to Neutral.

Analysis of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 180.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MOTS has an average volume of 342.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.18%, with a loss of -3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.08, showing growth from the present price of $0.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Motus GI Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MOTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MOTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12934.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,021.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -20,867 position in MOTS. G1 Execution Services LLC sold an additional 15896.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -51.89%, now holding 14737.0 shares worth $10021.0. At the end of the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC increased its MOTS holdings by 19.55% and now holds 8952.0 MOTS shares valued at $6087.0 with the added 1464.0 shares during the period. MOTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.20% at present.