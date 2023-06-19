MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) closed Friday at $11.22 per share, up from $11.13 a day earlier. While MoneyLion Inc. has overperformed by 0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ML fell by -75.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.90 to $7.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.56% in the last 200 days.

On June 27, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) recommending Buy.

Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MoneyLion Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -121.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ML is recording an average volume of 66.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.78%, with a gain of 2.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.77, showing growth from the present price of $11.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ML is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MoneyLion Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ML shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ML appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ML has decreased by -7.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 216,516 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.41 million, following the sale of -17,429 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ML during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.06%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ML holdings by 0.80% and now holds 65389.0 ML shares valued at $0.73 million with the added 520.0 shares during the period. ML shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.60% at present.