As of Friday, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WTER) stock closed at $1.80, down from $1.86 the previous day. While The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has underperformed by -3.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTER fell by -69.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.60 to $1.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.39% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On July 07, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) to Sell.

Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WTER is recording 152.11K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.42%, with a gain of 4.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WTER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WTER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WTER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC made another increased to its shares in WTER during the first quarter, upping its stake by 189.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 56,734 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 86,734.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -51,886 position in WTER. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 13050.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.03%, now holding 59347.0 shares worth $0.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its WTER holdings by 142.12% and now holds 52733.0 WTER shares valued at $93865.0 with the added 30953.0 shares during the period. WTER shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.10% at present.