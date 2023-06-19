The share price of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) rose to $1.26 per share on Friday from $1.18. While NextPlay Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 6.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NXTP fell by -76.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.98 to $0.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) recommending Buy.

Analysis of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NXTP is recording an average volume of 108.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.24%, with a gain of 6.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NXTP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextPlay Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NXTP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NXTP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NXTP has decreased by -0.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 160,727 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.19 million, following the sale of -1,006 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45215.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,679.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 3 position in NXTP. Citadel Securities LLC purchased an additional 14125.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 214.57%, now holding 20708.0 shares worth $24850.0. NXTP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.00% at present.