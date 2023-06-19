A share of Graphex Group Limited (AMEX:GRFX) closed at $1.25 per share on Friday, up from $1.10 day before. While Graphex Group Limited has overperformed by 13.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRFX fell by -50.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.50 to $0.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.38% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Graphex Group Limited (GRFX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GRFX is registering an average volume of 27.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.90%, with a gain of 12.61% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Graphex Group Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRFX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRFX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,515,800 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.82 million, following the purchase of 2,515,800 additional shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GRFX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.01%.

GRFX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.11% at present.