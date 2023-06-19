Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) marked $3.17 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $3.21. While Inter & Co Inc. has underperformed by -1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 31, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) to Buy.

Analysis of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Inter & Co Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 369.86K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INTR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.85%, with a loss of -7.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.53, showing growth from the present price of $3.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inter & Co Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Banco BTG Pactual SA’s position in INTR has increased by 38.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,702,112 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.85 million, following the purchase of 1,311,086 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in INTR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -97,301 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,947,783.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. added a 69,373 position in INTR. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.53%, now holding 1.84 million shares worth $4.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bogari Gestão de Investimentos Lt decreased its INTR holdings by -6.51% and now holds 1.32 million INTR shares valued at $3.34 million with the lessened 92085.0 shares during the period. INTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.70% at present.