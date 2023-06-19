Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) closed Friday at $3.57 per share, up from $3.42 a day earlier. While Sera Prognostics Inc. has overperformed by 4.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SERA rose by 183.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.25 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.59% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) to Neutral.

Analysis of Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 163.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sera Prognostics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SERA is recording an average volume of 39.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.27%, with a gain of 16.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SERA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sera Prognostics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SERA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SERA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baker Bros. Advisors LP’s position in SERA has increased by 787.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,789,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.78 million, following the purchase of 1,587,438 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SERA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 256.37%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its SERA holdings by 17.74% and now holds 0.15 million SERA shares valued at $0.47 million with the added 21919.0 shares during the period. SERA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.90% at present.