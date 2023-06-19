Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) marked $3.15 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $2.78. While Shattuck Labs Inc. has overperformed by 13.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STTK fell by -11.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.82 to $1.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.00% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 31, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK)

In order to gain a clear picture of Shattuck Labs Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 32.88K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for STTK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.43%, with a gain of 10.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shattuck Labs Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STTK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STTK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in STTK has increased by 0.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,367,180 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.64 million, following the purchase of 8,776 additional shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC made another increased to its shares in STTK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,720 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,624,634.

During the first quarter, Prosight Management LP subtracted a -91,825 position in STTK. The Clark Estates, Inc. sold an additional 4750.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.32%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $4.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its STTK holdings by 0.96% and now holds 1.17 million STTK shares valued at $3.23 million with the added 11040.0 shares during the period. STTK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.70% at present.